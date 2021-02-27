Law enforcement investigating after owner leaves dog at park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) needs your help identifying the suspect who dropped their dog off near Centre Court Park in Colorado Springs.

According to HSPPR, a witness came forward with video footage that shows the whole event. In the video you can reportedly see a dark red newer model Ford SUV pull up to Center Court Park, let the dog out and pull away.

Animal enforcement was able to contain the dog and take it to the humane society.

Animal Law Enforcement has been investigating this case of abandonment. If you have any information about who this vehicle belongs to or who might have owned this dog, please call us at 719-302-8798. They could be charged with cruelty to animals.

If you are no longer able to keep your pet, you can make an appointment with HSPPR to surrender them by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.