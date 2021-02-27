Family disturbance leads to reported stabbing; suspect in custody
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following a stabbing Saturday morning near Airport Road and Copper Springs View in Eastern Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police say they got a call in reference to a family disturbance. When they arrived they reportedly found a man who had several stab wounds.
The victim had serious but non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody on scene.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
