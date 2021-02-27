Advertisement

Explosion and Fire reported at Elkins Distilling In Estes Park

Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Estes Park Police told our news partners at CBS Denver the explosion happened around 9 a.m. at Elkins Distilling in Estes Park. The distillery is located just off of U.S. 34. That’s more than two hours Northeast of Colorado Springs.

CBS Denver is reporting three people were sent to the hospital, but it is unknown at this time if the victims were employees or bystanders.

Estes Park police are asking people to avoid the area.

Please avoid N. Lake Avenue while emergency services are working. Media should contact Estes Valley Fire if seeking info.

Posted by Estes Park Police Department on Saturday, February 27, 2021

No other information has been released about the explosion. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

