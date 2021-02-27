El Pollo Loco plans to open restaurants in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Pollo Loco plans to open about five restaurants in Colorado Springs, and 10-15 in the Denver metro area over the next five years. No specific locations have been announced at the time this article was written.

Chief development officer Brian Carmichal is excited about this expansion.

“We are excited to grow our footprint and bring El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken, handcrafted Mexican entrees and assortment of healthy offerings to new communities. The expansion announcement and impending unit growth is sure to appeal to the growing number of consumers looking for healthier options; consumers’ growing demand for bolder, spicier flavors; and experienced franchise owners with the desire to be part of a strong franchisee family” says Carmichall.

The announced expansion is part of a broader growth initiative that expects to see the 478-unit chain open 140 new restaurants in select DMAs throughout the Western United States by 2026.

