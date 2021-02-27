Dillon Ice Castles increase capacity for final weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This is the last week of the season for the Dillon Ice Castles and officials are allowing more people inside the attraction!

Officials reportedly told our news partners at CBS Denver, the Ice Castles can operate at 50% capacity as Summit County moves into the yellow level on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

When they opened in December, the attraction operated at 30% capacity. The Ice Castles plan to close on March 6.

For more information on the Ice Castles or for tickets, click here.

