Costco raising wages for employees

Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco is raising its minimum wage.(Source: WAFF/file)
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Costco will increase its starting wage to $16 an hour, surpassing most of its main competitors at a time when efforts to raise the minimum wage are gaining traction in the U.S.

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek announced the increase Thursday at a Senate Budget Committee hearing, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, to examine wages at major companies. Jelinek said the starting wage for Costco employees would rise to $16 next week, up from $15 the company instituted two year ago.

The starting wage scale puts Costco above competitors including Amazon, Target and Best Buy, which have $15 minimum wages. Walmart’s starting pay is $11 an hour.

