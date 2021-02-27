Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting in SE Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in SE...
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in SE Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. It reportedly happened near South Chelton Road and Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs.

Police say they got calls around 3 a.m. for an accident that resulted in a shooting. One person was dead at the scene.

No other information has been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Judge grants Letecia Stauch the right to represent herself in court
Several lanes of Colorado and Cascade Ave. are closed due to the crash.
Rollover crash blocks several roads in Downtown Colorado Springs
A portion of the northbound lanes of I-25 were briefly closed after reports of a suspicious...
I-25 back open after closure Thursday night
Pueblo shooting suspect.
Suspect arrested for shooting in Pueblo Friday morning
Skiers ride ski lift, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs, Colorado,
Skier dies from accident at Colorado mountain resort

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations
Dillon Ice Castles increase capacity for final weekend
Police lights
Family disturbance leads to reported stabbing; suspect in custody
Pueblo police took two men in custody Friday night who had several warrants out for their arrest.
Two arrests made Friday night in Pueblo
El Pollo Loco plans to open restaurants in Colorado Springs and in the Denver metro area over...
El Pollo Loco plans to open restaurants in Colorado Springs