Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting in SE Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. It reportedly happened near South Chelton Road and Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs.

Police say they got calls around 3 a.m. for an accident that resulted in a shooting. One person was dead at the scene.

No other information has been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

