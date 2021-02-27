Advertisement

Avalanche hold on in final seconds for 3-2 win over Coyotes

By DAVID BRANDT
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists, Hunter Miska stopped 16 of 18 shots and the Colorado Avalanche held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2.

The 25-year-old Miska was playing in just his fourth NHL game and nearly earned a shutout until the Coyotes scored two goals in the final two minutes.

Arizona had a sleepy offensive performance until Phil Kessel scored with 1:36 left and Drake Caggiula added another one with 53 seconds left. That led to a tense exchange in the final seconds before the Avalanche fended off a final Coyotes offensive flurry.

