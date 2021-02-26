Advertisement

Wright, Horne lead Colorado to 80-62 rout of No. 19 USC

Buffaloes sweep season series vs USC
CU Buffs logo
CU Buffs logo
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Jeriah Horne hit a career-best six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, McKinley Wright IV had a career-high 14 assists and Colorado routed No. 19 Southern California 80-62 to sweep the season series.

Wright added 15 points for the Buffaloes as they won their sixth straight against the Trojans. The loss was a blow to USC, which fell a half-game behind first-place UCLA in the Pac-12 race.

Talented USC freshman Evan Mobley had 13 points.

