Wright, Horne lead Colorado to 80-62 rout of No. 19 USC

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Jeriah Horne hit a career-best six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, McKinley Wright IV had a career-high 14 assists and Colorado routed No. 19 Southern California 80-62 to sweep the season series.

Wright added 15 points for the Buffaloes as they won their sixth straight against the Trojans. The loss was a blow to USC, which fell a half-game behind first-place UCLA in the Pac-12 race.

Talented USC freshman Evan Mobley had 13 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/25/2021 10:33:31 PM (GMT -7:00)