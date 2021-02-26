Skier dies from accident at Colorado mountain resort

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado officials say a 48-year-old skier died this week from an accident at a Glenwood Springs mountain resort.

Job Henning suffered head injuries and was found unresponsive on Tuesday at the base of a tree at the Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office says Henning had been skiing with his teenage daughter, who was further downhill at the time of the accident.

Officials said an autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries to Henning’s head and ruled the death as accidental. Henning had been on vacation with his wife and two daughters.

