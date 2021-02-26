Rollover crash blocks several roads in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now Colorado Springs Police are on scene of a rollover crash near Colorado Ave. and Cascade Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Westbound Colorado Ave. is closed at Tejon St. and Northbound Cascade Ave. at Colorado Ave.

No one was reportedly injured in the crash, but nails are spread all across Colorado Ave. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

