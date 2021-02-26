Private security hired for Breckenridge mask enforcement over Spring break

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The ski slopes are always packed, and this Spring will be no different!

Breckenridge has reportedly hired two security guards from the Breckenridge Municipal Court who will patrol the downtown area and make sure people are following public health orders. This will happen each day during the spring break period in March. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Jim Baird from the Breckenridge police told CBS Denver this spring break is expected to be busy and they do not want their officers to be spread thin. “We know that spring break will bring additional resource needs where we’ll have to be in other places, and so the goal of this is to try to take a little bit of the ownness off of the frontline workers that work on Main Street” said Baird.

Breckenridge is one of the several mountain communities in Colorado that is enforcing an outdoor mask mandate.

