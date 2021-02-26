Advertisement

Private security hired for Breckenridge mask enforcement over Spring break

A pedestrian wears a face mask while passing by a sign placed on the door of a business in an...
A pedestrian wears a face mask while passing by a sign placed on the door of a business in an effort to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (WCAX)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The ski slopes are always packed, and this Spring will be no different!

Breckenridge has reportedly hired two security guards from the Breckenridge Municipal Court who will patrol the downtown area and make sure people are following public health orders. This will happen each day during the spring break period in March. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Jim Baird from the Breckenridge police told CBS Denver this spring break is expected to be busy and they do not want their officers to be spread thin. “We know that spring break will bring additional resource needs where we’ll have to be in other places, and so the goal of this is to try to take a little bit of the ownness off of the frontline workers that work on Main Street” said Baird.

Breckenridge is one of the several mountain communities in Colorado that is enforcing an outdoor mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and 18-wheeler fatally collided in Elbert County near Simla on Feb. 25, 2021. Road...
2 dead after semi crashes into car on Highway 24
2.26.21
Windy and bright Friday
Fire crews responding to a crash.
Crews respond to crash
Footprints in snow lead police straight to suspected prowler
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?

Latest News

2.26.21
Windy and bright Friday
A portion of the northbound lanes of I-25 were briefly closed after reports of a suspicious...
I-25 back open after closure Thursday night
2.26.21
Wind on the way
SNC Landing gear for Mars rover
Colorado team explains part in Mars rover landing