Police arrest barricaded suspect

Colorado Springs police send out emergency alert.
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested a suspect they say was barricaded in a home.

An ENS message was sent out for police activity looking for a wanted party. It was sent out this afternoon just before three.

The barricaded suspect is reportedly in the area of 5700 Hermit Pass Drive. People are asked to stay indoors, lock and stay away from windows and doors, and stay out of the area.

Police say they arrested the suspect around 3:45 without incident.

It’s unclear what the suspect was wanted for.

