Plasma donation helps save local man fighting COVID-19

By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Paul Nielson was hospitalized at Memorial North in May for COVID-19 and had to fight for his life!

Doctors at Memorial were considering putting him on a ventilator, but offered him convalescent plasma treatment instead. Nielson believes that made a big difference in his recovery and was recently able to meet several of the plasma donors who helped save his life.

