Pentagon officials change Fort Carson command

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pentagon officials say command of Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division will soon be changing hands.

Our news partners at The Gazette say Army Brig. Gen. David Hodne will take the position in Colorado Springs installation. He is currently serving as commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Ga.

A change-of-command date has not yet been determined but is likely to occur this summer.

Read more on the change of command here!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.