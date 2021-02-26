Advertisement

Pentagon officials change Fort Carson command

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pentagon officials say command of Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division will soon be changing hands.

Our news partners at The Gazette say Army Brig. Gen. David Hodne will take the position in Colorado Springs installation. He is currently serving as commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Ga.

A change-of-command date has not yet been determined but is likely to occur this summer.

Read more on the change of command here!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and 18-wheeler fatally collided in Elbert County near Simla on Feb. 25, 2021. Road...
2 dead after semi crashes into car on Highway 24
2.26.21
Windy and bright Friday
Fire crews responding to a crash.
Crews respond to crash
Arrested in connection to Denver cold case.
Arrest made in cold case murder
Footprints in snow lead police straight to suspected prowler

Latest News

2.26.21
Windy and bright Friday
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Letecia Stauch intends to represent herself in court
The Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.
One person in hospital following shooting in Pueblo Friday morning
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
1 in 194 Coloradans currently infected with COVID-19