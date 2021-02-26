One person in hospital following shooting in Pueblo Friday morning
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning. It reportedly happened in the 800 block of East Evans in Pueblo and closed down the street between Washington and Fairview.
Police say the call came in around 9:45 a.m.
PPD says one man was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time. Another man was reportedly taken into custody and detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
