New Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center to open Summer 2021

Pikes Peak Visitors Center construction
Pikes Peak Visitors Center construction(kktv)
By Ryan McMonigle
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The architects in charge of building the re-envisioned Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center announced that their new facility is expected to by ready by early Summer 2021.

That company said the 38,000-square-foot building’s doors should be open by late May or early June, depending on the weather.

In a tweet, Pikes Peak Summit said the new complex is actually four facilities in one building. That facility will feature a new visitor and a mechanical space. It will also include a communications facility for Colorado Springs Utilities, as well as a High Altitude Research Laboratory that is funded by U.S. Army.

The project is the highest altitude construction site in North America, sitting at 14,115 feet.

