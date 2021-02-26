Lockout lifted at Springs Ranch Elementary Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Ranch Elementary School in D-49 lifted a lockout Friday morning after they reportedly heard a ‘threatening message’ was left on the answering machine. D-49 did not say what the threatening message entailed.

According to the district, the all clear was given at around 8:40 a.m. and students were able to get back to the school day. This came after law enforcement swept through the school.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

