Advertisement

Letecia Stauch intends to represent herself in court

Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs. (KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch reportedly plans to represent herself in court, via her attorney in the case of her stepson, Gannon Stauch.

The judge made a statement in court on Friday saying having an attorney would have more experience than Stauch. She reportedly responded saying “I’ve come to find that the word expert doesn’t hold much value, and I’m the expert here. I think that I could do it on my own sir, it’s a constitutional right”.

11 News is in the court room and you can read the full details below:

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and 18-wheeler fatally collided in Elbert County near Simla on Feb. 25, 2021. Road...
2 dead after semi crashes into car on Highway 24
2.26.21
Windy and bright Friday
Fire crews responding to a crash.
Crews respond to crash
Arrested in connection to Denver cold case.
Arrest made in cold case murder
Footprints in snow lead police straight to suspected prowler

Latest News

2.26.21
Windy and bright Friday
Pentagon officials change Fort Carson command
The Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.
One person in hospital following shooting in Pueblo Friday morning
Colorado COVID-19 graphic
1 in 194 Coloradans currently infected with COVID-19