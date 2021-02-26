Letecia Stauch intends to represent herself in court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch reportedly plans to represent herself in court, via her attorney in the case of her stepson, Gannon Stauch.

The judge made a statement in court on Friday saying having an attorney would have more experience than Stauch. She reportedly responded saying “I’ve come to find that the word expert doesn’t hold much value, and I’m the expert here. I think that I could do it on my own sir, it’s a constitutional right”.

11 News is in the court room and you can read the full details below:

Things are about to get started, I’ll thread them here:



Al Stauch is one of 5 people sitting in the stands (myself included.)#LeteciaStauch is actually appearing in court today, in handcuffs and very long hair. @4thJudicialDA is seated, defense JUST got here. — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) February 26, 2021

