Letecia Stauch intends to represent herself in court
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch reportedly plans to represent herself in court, via her attorney in the case of her stepson, Gannon Stauch.
The judge made a statement in court on Friday saying having an attorney would have more experience than Stauch. She reportedly responded saying “I’ve come to find that the word expert doesn’t hold much value, and I’m the expert here. I think that I could do it on my own sir, it’s a constitutional right”.
