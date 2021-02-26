I-25 back open after closure Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of Interstate 25 is back open after law enforcement shutdown the northbound lanes of the highway Thursday night.

The closure happened between Interquest Parkway and Northgate Boulevard. Colorado State Patrol says there were reports of a suspicious package near the roadway.

The lanes were reopened after troopers found the package was not a danger to the public.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.