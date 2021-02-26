Advertisement

I-25 back open after closure Thursday night

A portion of the northbound lanes of I-25 were briefly closed after reports of a suspicious...
A portion of the northbound lanes of I-25 were briefly closed after reports of a suspicious package(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:47 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A section of Interstate 25 is back open after law enforcement shutdown the northbound lanes of the highway Thursday night.

The closure happened between Interquest Parkway and Northgate Boulevard. Colorado State Patrol says there were reports of a suspicious package near the roadway.

The lanes were reopened after troopers found the package was not a danger to the public.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

