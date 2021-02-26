Gov. Polis provides State of the State address to business owners in Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis held his annual State of the State address with the Pikes Peak business community.

One of the main things he touched on was how the economy can recover from the pandemic. He says he has hope for businesses in our state, specifically, he hopes business will be back to how things were before the pandemic, come this summer.

Governor Polis said he supports lower taxes across board and is not a fan of individual governments picking “winners and losers” in terms of giving benefits. He added he was glad to see voters approve cut in income tax rate and would “love to go lower,” funding that by eliminating special interest tax cuts.

In terms of COVID-19 restrictions, he does not think there will be any on mass gatherings come May or June.

His main concern has always been overwhelming hospitals and we have avoided that for the most part--it but got really close in December.

He says we are in great spot now and that’s why those things have loosened up, but he cautioned if we stop all restrictions too early things will reverse, which is why we need to hang tight and get vaccines out.

“I think again, we have a couple more months here. Wear a mask, keep our distance and we will get through this soon enough,” Governor Polis said. “We will have a pretty normal summer which we are all excited about. The legislature is really stepping up to help.”

The governor adds right now we have the opportunity to build back stronger. He says he is also working lawmakers to potentially provide another stimulus for small businesses sometime in the future.

WATCH: Gov. Polis giving State of the State address

