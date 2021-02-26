Advertisement

Girl Scout cookie season extended

Girl Scout cookies are now on sale.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Girl Scouts of Colorado have extended the cookie program through March 2021 due to pandemic.

Girl Scouts wanted to give the girls the opportunity to take time and meet and exceed their goals.

The Girl Scouts released a statement in a press release saying:

“We all know the challenges of operating a business during a pandemic, and I’ve been thrilled to see the innovative and creative ways Girl Scouts have met that challenge and run their cookie businesses safely,” Leanna said. “We decided we should make a change too and allow Girl Scouts and troops more time to deliver that comforting taste of ‘normal’ to their customers this year. Support a Girl Scout or troop near you while they learn about entrepreneurship and make a difference with every box.”

To get more information on where you can buy the Girl Scout cookies, click here.

FDA expected to approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday or Saturday
