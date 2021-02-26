Advertisement

D-60 exploring options for nutrition services; nothing set in stone yet

D-60 logo
D-60 logo(District 60)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - D-60 in the city of Pueblo is currently looking into options when it comes to the nutritional services department. D-60 told 11 News this process is something they do periodically to make sure they are spending the districts money in the best way possible to benefit the students.

D-60 released a the message sent to all employees on February 18, 2021:

“District 60 is currently in the process of exploring options for an external management provider for our nutritional services department. This process, which is only in the preliminary stages, has NO impact on lunch eligibility. Students will continue to receive breakfast and lunch, and free meal programs, as well as summer lunch programs. Additionally, all free meals provided through the USDA COVID waivers will be served without interruption through June.”

D-60 says nothing has been set in stone and they are exploring their options. They also say this effort would not impact the current COVID-19 food projects as those are funded by the state.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

