Colorado Rockies get approval to bring fans back to Coors Field

Rockies open their season April 1st at home
Rockies fans visit outside of Coors Field on Opening Day
Rockies fans visit outside of Coors Field on Opening Day
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Take me back to the ballgame!

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has granted the Colorado Rockies a variance to allow fans back to Coors Field, according to our sister station CBS 4 in Denver.

The Rockies have not hosted fans at Coors since the end of the 2019 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CBS 4, the Rockies variance was approved but still requires some adjustments from their end. There is no word yet on if fans will return by the start of the season.

The Rockies open the 2021 schedule against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home April 1st.

