Colorado Rockies get approval to bring fans back to Coors Field

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has granted the Colorado Rockies a variance to allow fans back to Coors Field, according to our sister station CBS 4 in Denver.

The Rockies have not hosted fans at Coors since the end of the 2019 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CBS 4, the Rockies variance was approved but still requires some adjustments from their end. There is no word yet on if fans will return by the start of the season.

The Rockies open the 2021 schedule against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home April 1st.

