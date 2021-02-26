Advertisement

Colorado moving into next phase for COVID-19 vaccine

The NBC15 Vaccine Team got answers to your questions about ‘COVID’ arm or an itchy rash that...
The NBC15 Vaccine Team got answers to your questions about 'COVID' arm or an itchy rash that forms at the injection site.(WMTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis is moving the state into the next phase when it comes to those who are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press conference on Friday, Governor Polis said residents over the age of 60 and those who have two pre-existing health conditions can start getting the vaccine on March 5, 2021.

Residents over the age of 50 and plus higher education workers, restaurants workers, front line workers, etc. should happen around March 21, 2021.

You can watch the press conference here:

Gov. Polis Provides COVID-19 Update (February 26)

VACCINE UPDATE: I’m with Brigadier General Scott Sherman and CDPHE Incident Commander Scott Bookman talking about our move to Phase 1B.3 beginning March 5. That includes agriculture workers, grocery workers, Coloradans 60 and older, and Coloradans 16-59 with two or more high-risk conditions.

Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Friday, February 26, 2021

This is a breaking news story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

