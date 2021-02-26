Colorado moving into next phase for COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis is moving the state into the next phase when it comes to those who are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a press conference on Friday, Governor Polis said residents over the age of 60 and those who have two pre-existing health conditions can start getting the vaccine on March 5, 2021.
Residents over the age of 50 and plus higher education workers, restaurants workers, front line workers, etc. should happen around March 21, 2021.
This is a breaking news story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
