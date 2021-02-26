Advertisement

Beal scores 33, Wizards hang on late to beat Nuggets 112-110

By ARNIE STAPLETON
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:51 PM MST
DENVER (AP) - Bradley Beal scored 33 points to lead the Washington Wizards past the Denver Nuggets 112-110.

The Nuggets had a chance to win at the end but Facundo Campazzo missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Nuggets committed 18 turnovers one game after setting an NBA record by committing just one turnover in a victory over Portland. The Wizards swept the season series with Denver and completed a 3-1 trip out West. Jamal Murray scored 34 points to lead Denver but threw a long pass to Campazzo in the final seconds instead of trying a potential game-winning 3.

