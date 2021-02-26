Arrest made in cold case murder

DENVER (KKTV) - Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has arrested a man in connection to a 1981 unsolved murder.

In August of 1981, Sylvia Quayle was found unresponsive in her home in Cherry Hills Village, south of Denver. Police say she was shot and stabbed to death.

In 2019, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers partnered with Denver-based United Data Connect, a company co-founded by former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey. United Data Connect is a recognized leader in forensic science computing.

Investigators from Cherry Hills Village and the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office went to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with the case. It was determined that the evidence in the cold case could contain the type of DNA that could be used to further the investigation.

In April of 2020, Untied Data Connect has identified a person of interest in the case.

Investigators with United Data Connect got a DNA sample and investigators were able to match it with the DNA found at the crime scene.

David Anderson of North Platte, Nebraska was arrested. He is currently in custody and waiting for extradition back to Colorado where he will be charged for the alleged murder of Sylvia Quayle.

If you have any information about this crime or Anderson please contact Denver Crime Stoppers.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP or submit a tip online: https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/anonymous-tips

