Advertisement

1 in 194 Coloradans currently infected with COVID-19

Colorado COVID-19 graphic
Colorado COVID-19 graphic(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The statewide modeling report shows the reproduction of COVID-19 statewide is just below one and the transmission control dropped to 76% over the last week. This report was released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health.

Right now, 1 in 194 Coloradans are estimated to be infected with the virus.

According to the report, if Colorado remains on the current trajectory, state-wide hospital demand and cases could continue to decline, but they say it will be over a month before hospital demand and infection prevalence reach levels comparable to last summer.

Over the next few months, transmission control measures in place are said to help prevent another surge in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths while the rate of vaccination increases.

The data was reportedly based on COVID-19 hospital data through February 22, 2021.

You can view the previous modeling reports here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and 18-wheeler fatally collided in Elbert County near Simla on Feb. 25, 2021. Road...
2 dead after semi crashes into car on Highway 24
2.26.21
Windy and bright Friday
Fire crews responding to a crash.
Crews respond to crash
Arrested in connection to Denver cold case.
Arrest made in cold case murder
Footprints in snow lead police straight to suspected prowler

Latest News

Lockout lifted at Springs Ranch Elementary Friday morning
Girl Scout cookies are now on sale.
Girl Scout cookie season extended
FDA expected to approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday or Saturday
FDA expected to approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday or Saturday
A pedestrian wears a face mask while passing by a sign placed on the door of a business in an...
Private security hired for Breckenridge mask enforcement over Spring break