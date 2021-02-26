1 in 194 Coloradans currently infected with COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The statewide modeling report shows the reproduction of COVID-19 statewide is just below one and the transmission control dropped to 76% over the last week. This report was released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health.

Right now, 1 in 194 Coloradans are estimated to be infected with the virus.

According to the report, if Colorado remains on the current trajectory, state-wide hospital demand and cases could continue to decline, but they say it will be over a month before hospital demand and infection prevalence reach levels comparable to last summer.

Over the next few months, transmission control measures in place are said to help prevent another surge in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths while the rate of vaccination increases.

The data was reportedly based on COVID-19 hospital data through February 22, 2021.

