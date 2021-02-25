Vaccine finder websites seek to make getting appointments much easier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The vaccine rollout hasn’t been all smooth sailing, with many people struggling to make appointments or find providers near them.

One Colorado man took it upon himself to find a better solution.

“Overhearing the sort of problems [people have had] finding vaccines for their parents or loved ones ... it had been a frustrating experience for them,” said computer programmer Nick Muerdter.

A self-proclaimed computer nerd, the vaccine woes gave Muerdter an idea.

“I saw for myself how frustrating that experience could be, and as sort of a computer nerd, I like to sort of automate things and solve things, so I started to dig into it and try to figure out if there’s a better way to efficiently gather all that data in one place.”

What he came up with: a website that collects all the available dates and times for local pharmacies and puts them in one place.

“It collects all the available pharmacy appointments that can be found at all the pharmacies in Colorado for the supported providers I have added integration with,” Muerdter explained. “It covers CVS, Walgreens, Safeway, Walmart, Sams Club and King Soopers.”

How it works:

“It scans all the pharmacies websites for any availabilities across the state. For any of the pharmacies that tell us times that appointments are available, it then gathers those every minute from those pharmacies websites and then displays all the pharmacy availability across the state in one place.”

One 11 News viewer says she spent weeks trying to get a vaccine appointment with no luck. After seeing 11 News’ Danielle Kreutter’s report this week, she found the site and was able to get an appointment for this weekend!

Muerdter has since expanded it to more states.

The website can be accessed by clicking here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had also unveiled its own search tool for COVID-19 vaccines: vaccinefinder.org. Similar to Muerdter’s site, users just need to enter their zip code and search radius, which will bring a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers. Users can also search for a manufacturer.

The site is still a work in progress, and not every mass vaccination site is on there yet.

But between these two websites, getting this lifesaving shot will hopefully become a little easier!

