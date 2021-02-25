Advertisement

Sturm scores twice, Wild beat Avs 6-2 for 4th straight win

avalanche avs
avalanche avs(KKTV)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Nico Sturm led a balanced Minnesota scoring attack with two goals, Kaapo Kahkonen was sharp in making 29 saves and the Wild earned their fourth straight win by beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2.

Mats Zuccarello, Zach Parise, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who finished 4-1 on their road swing. In all, 10 Minnesota players had at least one point. Kahkonen continued to be hard to solve during the win streak.

J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored for an Avalanche team that’s dropped two in a row. They were 5-0 following a loss this season. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/24/2021 9:59:25 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
Soldier facing charges after wife dies in southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods awake, recovering from surgery after serious rollover crash
Snow winds down Thursday morning
Snow gradually winds down Thursday morning

Latest News

Air Force sophomore Nikc Jackson dunks on New Mexico in a 62-55 win Wednesday at Clune Arena
Air Force ends 10-game losing streak, beats New Mexico 62-55
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods awake, recovering from surgery after serious rollover crash
Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Trae Young, Clint Capela boost Hawks past Nuggets 123-115
Members of the Colorado Avalanche, in white, and the Vegas Golden Knights, red play during the...
Avs beat Golden Knights 3-2 in delayed Lake Tahoe game