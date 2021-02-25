Advertisement

Store clerk assaulted during robbery in southeast Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after assaulting a 7-Eleven clerk.

Police say the suspect attacked the employee after the clerk tried to stop him from leaving without paying. The victim was hit multiple times and suffered minor injuries. The suspect fled the area but was later caught by police. His name has not been made public at the time of this writing.

The robbery was reported just before 7 a.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Fountain and Circle. No other information has been released.

