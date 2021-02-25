Advertisement

Robbers threaten to shoot clerks during bank robbery

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two robbers jumped a bank counter and threatened to shoot the tellers before fleeing with cash Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Thursday that they have found the crooks’ getaway car but have yet to make arrests.

The robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo in the 8600 block of North Union Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. After getting what they came for, the suspects fled in an older blue minivan, which was later found abandoned at the nearby Cottonwood Terrace apartments.

Following the discovery of the van, detectives executed a search warrant at an apartment. The police department has not released the results of that search but do confirm no one is in custody.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

