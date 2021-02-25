Advertisement

Olympics gymnastics coach kills himself after being charged

AG to announce charges against former Twistar's owner John Geddert
AG to announce charges against former Twistar's owner John Geddert
By By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS and ED WHITE
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has killed himself in Michigan.

John Geddert died after being charged with two dozen crimes, including human trafficking. Geddert was supposed to appear in court Thursday. His body was found at a rest area. Earlier, Attorney General Dana Nessel accused Geddert of turning his elite Lansing-area gym into a criminal enterprise by coercing girls to train there and then abusing them.

Geddert also was charged with lying to investigators about Nassar, who is serving decades in prison for sexual assault. Geddert had said he wasn’t aware of any complaints.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/25/2021 4:26:54 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

Windy Friday
Windy but Sunny Friday
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police looking four armed and potentially dangerous suspects in southeast Colorado Springs Feb....
Search for armed suspects underway near Fountain and Jet Wing
A car and 18-wheeler fatally collided in Elbert County near Simla on Feb. 25, 2021. Road...
2 dead after semi crashes into car on Highway 24
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Colorado Springs

Latest News

Jurrell Casey
Broncos release veteran defensive tackle Jurrell Casey
avalanche avs
Sturm scores twice, Wild beat Avs 6-2 for 4th straight win
Air Force sophomore Nikc Jackson dunks on New Mexico in a 62-55 win Wednesday at Clune Arena
Air Force ends 10-game losing streak, beats New Mexico 62-55
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods awake, recovering from surgery after serious rollover crash