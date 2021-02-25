Olympic torch relay to begin March 25th

TOKYO (KKTV) - The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics is set to start March 25.

Olympic officials say strict coronavirus measures will be in place as the torch makes its way across Japan. This reportedly will include filling out health checklists two weeks in advance, among other requirements. Guidelines also include no shouting or cheering from spectators.

The relay will begin in Fukushima and involve 10,000 torchbearers as the Olympic torch makes its way to the host city of Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for last year, but were postponed because of Coronavirus. The games are set to being on July 23.

