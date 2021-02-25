Advertisement

New Zealand volunteers refloat 28 whales in rescue effort

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Volunteers in New Zealand are optimistic they can save the 28 whales that remain from a mass stranding after refloating them for the second time in two days.

A pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales was found stranded early Monday on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island. Twenty-one of the whales have since died.

Volunteers first managed to refloat the surviving whales on Monday evening’s high tide. But sometime overnight, the whales beached themselves again.

So the volunteers refloated them again on Tuesday.

The whales have moved into deeper ocean than on the first rescue attempt, giving the rescuers hope they can be saved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.25.21
Snow gradually winds down this morning
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police looking four armed and potentially dangerous suspects in southeast Colorado Springs Feb....
Search for armed suspects underway near Fountain and Jet Wing
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Colorado Springs
The intersection of Pikes Peak and Union following a crash involving a Colorado Springs Fire...
Firefighter injured in crash involving CSFD vehicle

Latest News

Footprints in snow lead police straight to prowler
Vaccines are rolling out nationwide
Vaccine concerns in rural America could have an impact on herd immunity
Volunteers and medics of the nonprofit Project Jonah had been trying to refloat the animals...
Volunteers rescue pilot whales stranded in New Zealand
2.25.21
Snow gradually winds down this morning