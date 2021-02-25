Advertisement

Footprints in snow lead police straight to suspected prowler

(AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re going to commit a crime, a snowy morning may not be the best time.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress on the east side of Colorado Springs just after 1 a.m. Thursday after witnesses saw a man trying to disconnect a video doorbell. The suspect appeared to have either failed or got spooked and left the area before police arrived -- and conveniently left footprints in the snow for officers to follow. Police soon found the prowler at a nearby convenience store.

The suspect allegedly put up a fight when police tried to detain him inside the store and punched one of the officers in the head. Police ended up having to use a Taser to get him into custody. The suspect is now facing charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer. He was identified as 25-year-old Drayton Johnson-Brown.

The officer suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The attempted home break-in was reported in the 7100 block of Riverbay Grove.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.25.21
Snow gradually winds down this morning
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police looking four armed and potentially dangerous suspects in southeast Colorado Springs Feb....
Search for armed suspects underway near Fountain and Jet Wing
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Colorado Springs
The intersection of Pikes Peak and Union following a crash involving a Colorado Springs Fire...
Firefighter injured in crash involving CSFD vehicle

Latest News

2.25.21
Snow gradually winds down this morning
US jobless claims fall to 730,000 but layoffs remain high
2.25.21
Snow ends this morning
Air Force sophomore Nikc Jackson dunks on New Mexico in a 62-55 win Wednesday at Clune Arena
Air Force ends 10-game losing streak, beats New Mexico 62-55