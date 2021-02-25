Footprints in snow lead police straight to suspected prowler

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re going to commit a crime, a snowy morning may not be the best time.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress on the east side of Colorado Springs just after 1 a.m. Thursday after witnesses saw a man trying to disconnect a video doorbell. The suspect appeared to have either failed or got spooked and left the area before police arrived -- and conveniently left footprints in the snow for officers to follow. Police soon found the prowler at a nearby convenience store.

The suspect allegedly put up a fight when police tried to detain him inside the store and punched one of the officers in the head. Police ended up having to use a Taser to get him into custody. The suspect is now facing charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer. He was identified as 25-year-old Drayton Johnson-Brown.

The officer suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The attempted home break-in was reported in the 7100 block of Riverbay Grove.

