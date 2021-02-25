Advertisement

Colorado Springs Utilities meeting to discuss winter weather impacts on fuel prices

Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is meeting to discuss potential rate impacts associated with fuel purchases during the recent record-breaking weather event from February 13-16.

On Sunday February 14th, Springs Utilities set an all-time peak for winter use and extreme demand.

Colorado Springs Utilities says when fuel costs change, whether up or down, Springs Utilities directly passes those costs to customers.

Springs Utilities passed on decreases to customers on February 1st.

