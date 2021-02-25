Advertisement

CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.

You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kktv midday weather 2.25.21
Cloudy and cold today
New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police looking four armed and potentially dangerous suspects in southeast Colorado Springs Feb....
Search for armed suspects underway near Fountain and Jet Wing
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Colorado Springs
The intersection of Pikes Peak and Union following a crash involving a Colorado Springs Fire...
Firefighter injured in crash involving CSFD vehicle

Latest News

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
LIVE: Biden commemorates 50M vaccine shots; GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus aid
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
Sanders' push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles