Cañon City father sentenced in toddler’s death

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man will spend six years behind bars for the death of his young son last year.

Last October, Isaac Bullard plead guilty to vehicular homicide-reckless driving and marijuana concentrate-hazardous extract in connection with his son’s, Jesse James, 23 months, death.

Each charge carries a six year sentence. He will reportedly serve the two sentences concurrently.

Bullard reportedly backed over his son on January 22nd of last year at the 1000 block of Natalie Street, about 1 1/2 miles from St. Thomas More Hospital.

