Air Force ends 10-game losing streak, beats New Mexico 62-55

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Joseph Octave scored 18 points, A.J. Walker had 16, and Air Force beat New Mexico 62-55 on to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Nikc Jackson, Ameka Akaya, and Chris Joyce added eight points apiece for Air Force (5-17, 3-15 Mountain West Conference). The Falcons forced a season-high 21 turnovers. Makuach Maluach had 20 points for the Lobos (6-14, 2-14).

Bayron Matos, Saquan Singleton, and Jeremiah Francis added seven points each.

2/24/2021 8:14:56 PM (GMT -7:00)