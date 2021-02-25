Advertisement

2 dead after semi crashes into car on Highway 24

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after a car and semi-truck collided on an icy highway Thursday morning.

State Patrol had limited information on what led up to the collision, only that a car and 18-wheeler traveling on Highway 24 crashed near the Elbert/El Paso County line at 6:40 a.m. Both people inside the car died at the scene. The driver of truck was unharmed.

Highway 24 remains closed in both directions from Simla to Limon.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

