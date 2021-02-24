Advertisement

Stolen vehicle rams into Colorado Springs Police cruisers

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say two police cruisers were damaged when a suspect rammed into them in an attempt to drive away.

Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Tesla Drive in eastern Colorado around 8 Wednesday morning for reports of a suspicious person.

Officers found the vehicle and a man apparently asleep behind the wheel. When police woke him up, he reportedly rammed into the police cruisers trying to get away.

The man was able to get away. Police say the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant is pending.

No officers were injured.

