Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By KKTV and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Officials who were in charge of Capitol security at the time of last month’s riot have testified that missed intelligence was to blame for the failure to anticipate the violent mob.

The invaders stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory over Republican Donald Trump. Then-president Trump had urged them to protest the certification at a rally minutes earlier.

The former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police told lawmakers on Tuesday that he learned only after the attack that his officers had received a report from the FBI that forecast, in detail, the chances that extremists could bring “war” to Washington.

Five people died. 

