Search for armed suspects underway near Fountain and Jet Wing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching the area near Fountain and Jet Wing for four armed men burglarizing vehicles overnight.

A lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News the men went on a break-in spree between 4 and 5 Wednesday morning, and at one point shot at someone. The person was not hit. The group fled the area and was later seen driving near the Fountain Springs apartment complex off Fountain Boulevard and Torin Road. The men ditched the car and scattered.

As of 6:20 a.m., those living in the 4300 block of Fountain Springs Grove were asked to shelter in place as a precaution while officers searched the area.

At the time of this writing, no suspect description has been made available, other than the quartet are all in their late teens to early 20s. No injuries have been reported.

The lieutenant did not have addresses for the original break-ins, other than they were north of the area the suspects eventually ditched their car.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.