Police looking for missing at risk woman
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for missing at risk adult Tammy Dube.
Tammy was last seen in the downtown area wearing a long gray jacket.
She is described as a Hispanic woman around 40 years old. She’s 5′5, around 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of Tammy please notify the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
