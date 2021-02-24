Police looking for missing at risk woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for missing at risk adult Tammy Dube.

Tammy was last seen in the downtown area wearing a long gray jacket.

She is described as a Hispanic woman around 40 years old. She’s 5′5, around 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of Tammy please notify the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Tammy Dube approx 40 years old

Missing at risk adult.

Hispanic female, 5’5” 160 with black hair and brown eyes.

Last seen Wearing a long coat in the downtown area. She walks with a limp and has a noticeable scar on her right forearm. If you see her, please call 719-444-7000. pic.twitter.com/407BRrXfTT — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) February 24, 2021

