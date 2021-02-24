Mass vaccination clinic happening Thursday in Pueblo for 65+

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - More seniors 65 and older will have the opportunity to get vaccinated Thursday!

Safeway/Albertsons announced it will be holding a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. inside the vacant store location at 1545 S. Prairie Ave. Anyone 65+ is welcome but must make an appointment in advance. Appointments can be made by clicking here and looking up zip code 81005. Approximately 1,170 vaccine will be available.

“We hope that by using this vacant building, we can reach more of our community and provide our senior citizens with a more convenient location to get vaccinated,” said Nikki Price, director of pharmacy operations for Albertsons/Safeway. “Right now we still have hundreds of appointments available, so we want to encourage those 65 or older to sign up soon.”

As of 10 a.m., organizers said there were still plenty of appointment openings. Make yours now!

