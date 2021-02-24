Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Krispy Kreme doughnuts is reportedly opening up a new store in the Cimarron Hills area. According to our news partners at the Gazette, the company is building the store in a closed Village Inn building at 5790 S. Carefree Circle.

Krispy Kreme has reportedly contacted to buy the 1.2-acre Village Inn and is scheduled to complete the purchase in March. That’s according to Mike Berger, a broker with Weichert Realtors Pikes Peak Group in Colorado Springs.

