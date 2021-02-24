Advertisement

Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain

Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as...
Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as stores temporarily closed.(White RNN, Josh | WSFA/KARK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A judge has approved Chapter 11 bankruptcy plans for North Carolina-based department store chain Belk, creating a new infusion of capital and cutting its debt load.

The Charlotte Observer reports the judge approved the plan Wednesday.

The move provides the ailing department store chain financial breathing room as it grapples with the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Financial Officer William Langley said in a filing accompanying the bankruptcy that the pandemic directly resulted in drastic declines in sales, revenue and liquidity.

Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as stores temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
Soldier facing charges after wife dies in southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts coming to Colorado Springs
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods awake, recovering from surgery after serious rollover crash
Phase 1B.3 is next
Who’s next to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and when?

Latest News

kktv midday weather 2.24.21
Snow returns this evening
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Palm Beach County, Fla., refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
Longterm resident, Edward Trejo, is 79 years old and has never seen snow like this before....
First snow angel for 79-year-old man
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden orders a review of US supply chains for vital goods
D49 returns to full time in-person learning
District 49 to offer in-person learning full time after spring break