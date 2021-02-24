Advertisement

Firefighter injured in crash involving CSFD vehicle

The intersection of Pikes Peak and Union following a crash involving a Colorado Springs Fire...
The intersection of Pikes Peak and Union following a crash involving a Colorado Springs Fire Department vehicle and another driver on Feb. 24, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs Fire Department battalion chief sustained minor injuries after his vehicle was t-boned at a busy Springs intersection late Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed the firefighter was evaluated in an ambulance at the scene and was found to be OK.

The crash was reported shortly before noon at Pikes Peak and Union. The battalion chief was in a marked SUV but was not responding to a scene and did not have his emergency lights activated. Police are still investigating the crash and have not said who was at fault.

We will update as we learn more.

