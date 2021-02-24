Douglas County D.A reviewing Von Miller’s criminal investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The criminal investigation for Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller is complete and is now being reviewed by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. The investigation started in January, but police were not able to give any details.

Our news partners at The Gazette confirmed this with the Parker Police on Tuesday. In a statement the police department said:

“The Parker Police Department has provided the results of its extensive investigation into the allegations against Von Miller to the 18th Judicial District, District Attorney’s Office for review”.

There has not been a decision made on whether Miller should be charged.

Vikki Migoya, the Douglas County D.A. spokesperson, released a statement to the Gazette Tuesday saying:

“A charging decision has not been made. There is no filed case and no further information is available at this time.”

